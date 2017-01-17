How much screen time is too much for kids?

ipad generic 050614 (Photo: WCNC)

BOARDMAN, Ohio – It’s a common problem — children burying their noses into tech gadgets since receiving them as gifts over the holidays.

But how much screen time is too much?

In a world where adults struggle to limit their own media us, it can be difficult to determine how much is too much for kids.

"When children have too much media use, that can definitely affect their sleep," said Dr. Therese M. Linnon with Akron Children's Hospital. "It has been shown to increase the rates of obesity and because of the decrease in sleep and the poor sleep habits, it can have a direct correlation to their learning in a negative way."

Like with anything, media in moderation is just fine for kids. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently relaxed its stance on media usage.

For kids over the age of six, parents are to use their own discretion on daily screen time and be consistent. For kids between the ages of two and five, no more than one hour each day is recommended.

"Skyping with their grandparents on a telephone call, that's a good use of media whereas putting them in front of a screen that involves no interaction, just entertainment for entertainment value is not so good," Linnon said.

Dr. Linnon encourages parents to create media use plans for their family. The American Academy of Pediatrics actually has a website to help you do that:

You can determine things like screen-free zones within your house and device curfews. The entire document can be printed for you to hang in your home.

