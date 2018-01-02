How to avoid New Year's resolution traps at the gym

Fitness Room (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It’s that month on the calendar.

January is a chance to hit the reset button and get the new year off to a good start.

The key is staying motivated longer than a few weeks, and doing the proper homework before signing up for a new gym membership. When you couple New Year’s resolutions with deals that appeal to consumers, it’s no surprise it’s the busiest time of the year at the gym. The problem is, some gyms are there to capitalize.

“I think the issue is when you don’t read the fine print, and you don’t see what happens after the free trial, what happens after these fees are waived,” Better Business Bureau Director of Communications Page Castrodale said.

Most gyms require a contract to join. While they might not be trying to trick new members, they could have additional terms past the front page.

“We get a lot of calls from people who don’t realize they’ve signed a contract they can’t get out of because they didn’t read the disclaimer,” Castrodale said. “They didn’t read pages two, three and four. They just went ahead and signed on the dotted line.”

The more challenging issue with new gym memberships is making the most of your money, and following through on your resolution.

“Typically, what we see is that people make these large goals that tend to be unattainable,” YMCA Director of Fitness Amy Davidson said.

For example, instead of saying you want to get healthy in 2018, focus on planning a week’s worth of meals while grocery shopping.

“People don’t have a problem knowing what it is that they want to accomplish, but it’s how to that is what people tend to struggle with,” Davidson said.

The fact is, New Year’s resolutions are well-intentioned, but most of them lack the proper planning. By starting small you can build self-discipline, which is the foundation for changing old habits.

© 2018 WCNC.COM