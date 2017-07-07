Keep the family hydrated during summer fun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Nothing spells summer like taking the whole family to the zoo or an amusement park.

But a fun time can be hampered by thirst if the trip happens to land on an especially hot day.

According to Lindsay Malone, RD of Cleveland Clinic, sometimes knowing what not to drink while out and about can help everyone stay hydrated.

“Drinking beverages like coffee or soda or tea that has caffeine in it can actually make your dehydration worse, and so, if you’re trying to stay well-hydrated you do want to make most of your choices caffeine-free,” said Malone.

Malone said that what we eat during a hot day can either work in our favor or work against us.

Foods that are good for quenching thirst include those with a high moisture content like oranges, melons, cucumbers, tomatoes, and watermelon.

On the flip side, she said that foods that are high in salt are best to avoid on days when it’s extra hot outside.

One of the biggest offenders? Pizza.

Malone said pizza has a particularly "salty" reputation because the cheese, bread and marinara sauce are all high in sodium and when they’re all put together, it makes for a very salty food.

It’s important to remember that if we begin feeling thirsty, our bodies are already starting to become dehydrated.

Dehydration can be a serious condition that can lead to problems ranging from headache to heat stroke, so it’s important when making summer fun plans to include plans for keeping the whole family hydrated.

“The best thing to do if you’re out with your family is to bring or refill your water bottle,” said Malone. “So many places are going to have restrictions on bringing bottled water in, but if you have your own water bottle, by law, they’re required to have water fountains - and so you can just fill it up.”

