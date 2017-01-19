Look for the warning signs of teen depression

(Photo: Thinkstock by Getty)

January is known for being the peak month for folks suffering from depression symptoms.

A recent study is showing the number of teens who suffer from depression is growing, and that many are not receiving treatment.

Getting help

Kate Eshleman, PsyD, of Cleveland Clinic Children’s did not take part in the study but said part of the challenge is getting teens to reach out for professional help.

“Young people often think that they can handle these things and they go to peers for additional peer support, which can be helpful to an extent, but if they’re having serious symptoms or signs of depression, they really need to seek a professional,” said Dr. Eshleman.

The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages all pediatricians to screen for and recognize the risk factors for depression and suicide, which is the third leading cause of death for teens between the ages of 15 and 19.

Warning signs

Dr. Eshleman said it’s important for parents to keep an eye out for changes that could signal warning signs of depression.

“I always encourage parents to look for, specifically for changes,” said Dr. Eshleman. “If you see a change in sleep - so increased sleep or decreased sleep; changes in eating, changes in mood or behavior; if a teen seems more irritable, kind of has a shorter fuse; changes in grades or participation in extracurricular activities, so really looking for changes.”

Cyberbullying and social media

The study also noted that depression among teen girls is rising at a faster rate than with teen boys. Researchers say one possible explanation for this is the influence of cyberbullying through social media and texting.

Dr. Eshleman said social media can encourage one type of bullying that is unique to girls is known as ‘relational aggression.’

Relational aggression includes gossiping and spreading rumors or attempting to damage relationships by manipulation or exclusion.

“So often times, boys kind of will duke it out and then move on, but in females it tends to be more of trying to damage relationships and what we’re seeing now is that there’s more opportunity for that via social media.”

Dr. Eshleman said it’s important for parents to keep tabs on their teen’s social media use, as people are more likely to say unkind things or spread rumors if they can do so anonymously.

