Mann Packing issues recall in U.S. and Canada

Check your fridges! A popular salad and vegetable company has issued a recall in both the United States and Canada because their vegetables may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to their press release, Mann Packing issued a recall after a single positive result was found on one of their products during a random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

"The recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the company said. "Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and still births among pregnant women."

The recalled products were distributed through the U.S. and Canada with "best if used by" dates from October 11 to October 20 on the front of the packaging. Click here for a full list of items affected by this recall.

