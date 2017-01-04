More than 60 babies hospitalized with RSV

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- For many of us, this cold and flu season has hit hard. But for young babies in Catawba County, it’s been one of the worst years for RSV.

RSV stands for respiatory syncytial virus, a common virus that presents itself as a common head cold in adults but is dangerous for babies nine months of age and younger.

“In little children, it gets down into the lungs and causes wheezing, difficulty breathing, getting so tired you don’t eat good or get enough fluids,” says Dr. David Berry a pediatrician and neonatologist with the Catawba Valley Medical Center’s Center for Women and Children.

He says over the last month more than 60 babies have had to be hospitalized because of the virus, more than double the number they saw last year.

“We’ve had a lot more cases, at least admitted to the hospital, 3 and 4 a day,” he says.

One of those babies is 5-month-old Mason Pitts. Pitts has been hospitalized for a week.

“He’s got bronchiolitis -- a complication from RSV -- viral pneumonia and now they just did another chest x-ray and said his lungs look worse so it might be bacterial pneumonia,” says his mother, Savannah Pitts.

Pitts says her two-year-old came home with a cold and soon after the baby also started showing symptoms of congestion and a cough.

“I knew something was wrong, but everyone kept telling me and I’d call the doctor’s office and they said just do supportive care…humidifiers, suction his nose out, that it’s just a cold.”

But after four days, Pitts said she just knew something wasn’t right and brought him in to the ER.

“He stopped eating and he was real lethargic, he was hard to wake up,” she said.

Mason was diagnosed with RSV. Pitts said her doctor’s office never tested her two-year old for it, but says she now wishes she asked them to.

“I would have kept him a mile away from the baby, you know because it’s so contagious,” she says.

As is the case with most all viruses, there’s no cure and antibiotics won’t help either.

“It’s frustrating for families because their child needs to be in the hospital but there’s really not much I can do in terms of making it go away quicker. My job is to make sure they have plenty of oxygen, plenty of fluids and keep them supported while it naturally runs its course,” says Dr. Berry.

And unfortunately, he says it’s very hard to prevent your child from picking it up.

“Unfortunately, there’s not much you can do to prevent your child from getting this besides other than common sense, hand-washing, keeping them away from other snotty-nose kids as best you can. It’s impossible to completely protect a child from these things,” he says.

Pitts says before this, she had never really heard of RSV and says she wishes someone would have warned her about how dangerous it could be to her infant. She’s now encouraging all moms to know the symptoms and to follow their gut instinct if they feel something is just not right.

