New technology aims to combat opioid crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- New technology aims to combat the opioid crisis that is on the rise.

New numbers from the CDC show teen overdose deaths are jumping for the first time in a decade. In 2015 alone, drugs took the lives of 772 kids ages 15 through 19.

Experts say no child is immune to the crisis that is gripping the nation. The good news is thanks to several new products, there are things you can do right now to protect your family.

One product is the Deterra Bag.

You can put up to 90 old pills inside, add water and shake. A chemical compound renders the pills useless so no one can abuse them or pick them out of the trash.

Also packing drug store shelves; timer cap prescription bottles, so you can tell if anyone opens your prescriptions.

“When you put it on the bottle it's starts counting in seconds when you remove it stops, put it back on it starts over,” a CVS spokesperson explained.

Even home safes marketed specifically for prescription pills are coming onto the market.

Two brands we found for under $150:

You can also bring unused prescriptions to your local police department and they’ll dispose of them properly for free.



© 2017 WCNC.COM