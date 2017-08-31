No Swimming Advisory issued for popular section of North Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A popular section of beach along North Myrtle Beach's Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported Thursday.

"The area affected is at 17th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach," said Sean Torrens of DHEC's Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. "High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal."

According to Torrens, it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area.

"To guard against the possibility of swallowing the water, it's best to keep your head up and out of the water," Torrens said. "People with open cuts or other wounds should also avoid contact with the water."

