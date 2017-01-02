Norovirus outbreak causes quarantine in assisted living center

Atria Merrywood Assisted Living Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte Assisted Living Center has been under quarantine for weeks according to the daughter of two residents after a Norovirus outbreak.

"I know it started off with a few people getting sick," said the daughter who declined to identify herself out of concern for her parent's care.

She says residents began experiencing Norovirus-like symptoms about a month ago at the Atria Merrywood Assisted Living Center and have been confined to their apartments ever since.

"I'm concerned with the overall health of the residents there being that their dietary requirements may not be met, they do not have transportation to doctors appointments and their overall emotional well-being, this has been a month and they've basically been living in isolation," she said.

She says the facility has canceled all social activities, requiring residents to stay in their rooms. Their meals are delivered to their door and the restaurant style selection in the communal dining facility is not available.

"All Christmas and New Year's activities were canceled and families were not able to enter the premises to celebrate," she explained.

Norovirus is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhea. It can be spread through contaminated food or drink and lives on contaminated surfaces. The woman says she contacted the Department of Health but was told the facility is compliant and the virus just needs to run its course.

"If you do get sick the entire time you are sick and you are still contagious potentially a week or two after your symptoms are gone," said Dr. Charles Bregier, Medical Director of Novant Health System.

He also says the virus is highly contagious and peaks this time of year.

"I don't know what it keeps spreading, I just know that something needs to change they can't go on living in a room for a month or two without any support," the daughter of the residents said.

NBC Charlotte contacted the Atria Merrywood, however, our calls were not returned.

