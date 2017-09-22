North Carolina Walmarts to host free health screenings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Walmarts across North Carolina are participating in 'Walmart Wellness Day' which offers free health screenings on Saturday, September 23.
This is the second event where Walmart has partnered with the American Diabetes Association in hopes of offering North Carolina residents with valuable health information.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4,700 locations Walmart locations. The screenings will include tests for blood glucose, blood pressure, body mass index and low-cost immunizations.
