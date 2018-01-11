Novant Health facilities restricting access to avoid the spread of flu

Flu virus (Photo: bodym, bodym)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Novant Health facilities announced Thursday that they will restrict their visitor access in an attempt to cease the spread of the flu.

Novant Health is asking that visitors ages 12 and under do not come to the hospital due to the widespread outbreak of the flu virus.

"This restriction is effective on Friday, January 12 at 12 a.m. until further notice," hospital representatives said Thursday in a press release.

Individuals ages 13 or over who have a runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough are also encouraged to not visit patients being treated at Novant Health facilities.

"The flu virus can be extremely dangerous to people who have compromised immune systems, cancer, kidney disease and other chronic conditions," advised Dr. David Priest, the medical director for infection prevention at Novant Health.

The hospital did note that children will be allowed access to hospital in special circumstances, such as a dying family member.

The restrictions apply to the following hospitals:

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center

