Officials: Flu cases increasing across NC

Ill boy lying in bed. sad child with fever and ice bag on head (Photo: AGrigorjeva, AGrigorjeva)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The flu is on the rise in North Carolina.

According to a release from the Department of Health and Human Services, the number of reported flu-related deaths in the state is now seven as the peak 2016-17 season nears.

“Flu will still be circulating for at least the next several weeks,” said Dr. Zack Moore. “Getting vaccinated now helps protect you and those you come in contact with.”

Officials say that the flu is now widespread throughout most of the state and they strongly encourage all residents to get vaccinated. According to the DHHS, the number of flu-associated deaths reported has varied from 9 in 2011-12 to as many as 218 in 2014-15.

Moore urges everyone to use precautions to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses, including:

Wash hands frequently, preferably with soap and water or an approved hand sanitizer

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly

If you are sick with flu, stay home until you have been fever free for at least 24 hours

Copyright 2016 WCNC