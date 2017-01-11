Overdose victim finally comes home for her funeral

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP - For nearly three weeks, the body of Megan Farley lay in a morgue in Chicago.

The 24-year-old Mansfield native had overdosed on heroin on Dec. 17 after leaving a rehab facility. Her family didn't have the money to bring her body home for a funeral.

"Those three weeks ... it was hard," said her mother, Michelle Case.

Case, 45, did not want to have her daughter cremated. Farley always wanted to be buried by her father, who died when she was 11.

"It was almost $2,000 before she could be transported here," Case said. "Everything was in Christmas presents and bills. We didn't have any money."

The family started a GoFundMe account. Between the account and the generosity of Wappner Funeral Directors, Farley got a proper funeral and burial on Jan. 3.

"It was like a Christmas miracle," Case said.

Case needed something to get her through the holidays. She said Farley had battled heroin addiction for the past three years.

Farley was the youngest of her three children and a mother to Kyran, 6, who has been in Case's custody because of Farley's struggles with addiction.

Case said she doesn't think her daughter ever got over her father's death.

"Pretty much after that, it was all downhill," Case said. "She was Daddy's little girl."

Case described Farley as a "rambunctious child." She had attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and struggled in school.

Farley attended Mansfield Senior but did not graduate.

Case said her daughter started using heroin around the age of 22 with her boyfriend.

"I think they started snorting heroin at first; then it progressed to shooting it intravenously," she said.

Case admits she knew little about heroin, including that it could come in a powder. She had to educate herself to understand Farley's addiction.

Heroin changed Farley, her mother said. Like many drug addicts, she stole from family and friends to support her habit.

"She pretty much wasn't allowed in anybody's home anymore," Case said.

Farley and her boyfriend lost everything and wound up on the streets. Farley turned to prostitution to make money. Her mother said Farley let herself go, not bothering with personal hygiene.

"She wasn't even the same person," Case said. "I looked in her eyes. ... it was blank."

Farley tried rehab once, but her stint lasted only about three days.

She and her boyfriend, who was not the father of her child, stayed on the streets together for a long time.

Farley would come home from time to time for a few days.

"She tried to detox," Case said. "It was just horrible. It was like the flu (multiplied by) 100."

Carl Kegley is Case's father and Farley's grandfather.

"To see her waste away to nothing, it was just awful," Kegley said. "She couldn't function. It just broke my heart."

Case said nothing convinced Farley to get off heroin, not even the deaths of her friends. Farley also picked up hepatitis and MRSA from using needles. The MRSA infection made her ankles swell to the size of her calves.

Last year in downtown Mansfield, Case and her mother went to a march against drugs. They were hoping they would see Farley.

In August, Farley agreed to go to rehab. She and her mother were put in contact with Valerie Rust of Project Starfish of Richland County, a nonprofit organization that raises money to send people to faith-based rehabilitation.

Case and her mother drove Farley to the Tabitha House in Chicago. Case and her daughter would communicate by phone on video chat.

"She loved it there," Case said. "She did very well."

Those feelings didn't last. Farley left the program in October and went back on the streets.

"No matter what the circumstances, she didn't like to follow the rules," Case said.

From 300 miles away, Case was left to worry. Farley told her that she had gone back to prostituting.

"I don't know who she was with," Case said.

On Dec. 17, she received a phone call from one of her daughter's acquaintances, who told her that Farley had overdosed.

"I figured she was in the hospital again," Case said, adding Farley had probably overdosed two dozen times.

It wasn't like that this time. Farley was dead.

"I just lost it," Case said.

Farley was identified by her fingerprints. Case had trouble accepting reality, in part because she hadn't seen Farley.

"I just kept waiting for her to call me," Case said.

She laments that Farley's final hours are a mystery.

"I don't know who she was with or if she was alone," Case said. "I'll probably never know. I won't get that closure."

Kegley said he feared his granddaughter would ultimately lose her battle with heroin.

"I always knew it wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when," he said.

Farley's family will always have part of her through her son. Case didn't break the news about her death to young Kyran until after the holidays.

"We didn't want to ruin Christmas for him," Case said. "We just told him Mommy got sick."

The healing process has only begun for Case. She buried her daughter only last week.

"Nothing compares to the pain that comes from losing a child ... nothing," Case said.

The funeral helped. Case said her daughter looked "wonderful." She also plans to stay involved with Project Starfish, both to give and receive support.

Anything to get by.

"When you love somebody who's in addiction, you worry about the call," Case said. "For all these years, I've been grieving for a child who wasn't dead. Now I'm grieving for one who is."

Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal