Parents test children's blood for Mumps

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Inside the Huntersville location of Any Lab Test Now, Clinical Lab Director Lennon Maye is preparing for parents to have their children's blood checked for the antibodies that protect a person from catching the mumps virus.

The whole procedure takes about 15 minutes and costs $49. The results often come back within a day, or two.

"You should have a level of immunity, antibodies that will say I am immune. If you have that and it's indicated in your blood work then you know you are protected," Maye said. "And they need to do a lap test to find out: do they have the antibody protection or not?"

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that last year had the highest number of mumps cases in a decade. WCNC.com reported on outbreaks at Lowes Corporate Offices, UNCC and Winthrop University.

"Yes. It's a concern. I have a college student and he's 20, but I don't want him to get sick. If I need to get him checked again, I will check again." said parent Brenda Oakley. "Anything concerning my child is important and I want him safe. Now he might not like getting stuck, but I'm going to get him checked."

The CDC says the vaccine may weaken over time and anyone with low antibodies can easily receive a booster shot to protect against mumps. Frequent hand washing is also recommended to protect against the virus.

Below are information from CDC's website:

What is mumps?

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily through coughing and sneezing. There is no treatment for mumps, and it can cause long-term health problems.

What are the symptoms of mumps?

Mumps usually causes the following symptoms for about 7 to 10 days:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite (not wanting to eat)

Swollen glands under the ears or jaw

Some people who get mumps do not have symptoms. Others may feel sick but will not have swollen glands.

Is it serious?

In most children, mumps is pretty mild. But it can cause serious, lasting problems, including:

Meningitis (infection of the covering of the brain and spinal cord)

Deafness (temporary or permanent)

Encephalitis (swelling of the brain)

Orchitis (swelling of the testicles) in males who have reached puberty

Oophoritis (swelling of the ovaries) and/or mastitis (swelling of the breasts) in females who have reached puberty

In rare cases, mumps can be deadly.

How does mumps spread?

Mumps spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Mumps can spread before swollen glands appear and for five days afterward.

