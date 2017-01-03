Parents urged to not panic over TB case

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Students returned to Castle Heights Middle School for the first time Tuesday since a case of tuberculosis was confirmed there.

Parents were notified just before the holiday break that a student here was diagnosed with TB. Now the State Department of Health is investigating as school leaders and medical professionals encourage parents not to panic.

“It can be spread through speaking, sneezing, coughing, singing,” Piedmont Medical Center Infection Preventionist Eleanor Raymes explained Tuesday, adding that TB is certainly something to be taken seriously.

“These bacteria can get into the lungs then the bloodstream and go to other parts of your body, to your kidneys, the brain,” she said.

But she also says parents should not worry too much.

“It is curable, it’s not like it was way back when where you were shipped off to an infirmary where you lived out the rest of your life,” she said. “We know how to treat it, we can take care of it, you’re going to be okay.”

In the next few days, students and staff who have come in close contact with the infected student will be identified and tested.

“The only children they’ll look really closely at are those who were in the classroom with the child,” Raymes said.

