Possible TB case at local middle school

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control is warning parents about a possible case of tuberculosis, or TB, discovered at a Rock Hill middle school.

Castle Heights Middle School parents were notified about this possible case of TB on Friday, December 23. The letter stated said they expect to know for sure by this coming Friday, December 30.

In the meantime, several parents are concerned and anxious.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial disease that is spread through the air when an infected person sneezes, coughs, or talks.

“They can spread it through the air if they have the disease in their lungs or throat,” Dr. Raj Mody explained.

If the case is confirmed, students and staff who have interacted with the infected student will have to be tested.

Doctor Raj Mody says the disease, which is generally treatable, can be difficult to detect.

“Most people who acquire the infection don’t develop any symptoms,” he said. “They develop something called latent tuberculosis.”

People who are symptomatic may experience fever, chills, night sweats, weight loss, and fatigue.

TB is relatively rare here in the US, and there were only seven cases in York County last year according to the CDC.

But it affected more than 10 million people worldwide in 2015.

About 1.5 million people die from the disease each year, but experts say it’s relatively hard to catch tuberculosis unless you’re in close quarters with an infected person.

“It’s important to remember TB is really difficult to spread,” Dr. Mody said.

You can learn more about tuberculosis on the CDC’s website.

South Carolina-specific resources and data about the disease can be found here.

