New medicine prevents HIV exposure

The little blue pill known as PrEP or Truvada has been shown to prevent HIV infection when exposed. Health activists are trying to get the word out to those who are at risk.

More than 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV. The CDC reports one in eight of them don't even know it yet.

"If you are at high risk for HIV, you should really consider this as an option," Dr. Kris McVea, the Chief Medical Officer from OneWorld Community Health Center, said.

"Pre-exposure prophylaxis is a medicine you take before you have HIV in order to prevent HIV infection from happening," Dr. McVea said.

The CDC estimates, of the more than a million people in the country who are at high risk for HIV infection, less than five percent are taking the pill.

"This as a medical tool isn't anything new. When people travel overseas and get a malaria shot, that's the same thing. You're going to an area where you know you'll be at higher risk to contract malaria, so you get a shot beforehand to protect you. Prep for HIV is the same thing, except you're taking one pill a day," Jordan Delmundo, of the Nebraska AID’s Project, said.

The medicine prevents the virus from entering the body and causing an infection.

"In many cities, San Francisco and New York and larger cities, the word is out more and more people know that this is a great tool for preventing HIV," Dr. McVea said.

Without an HIV vaccine on the horizon, organizations and pharmacies do what they can to educate on preventative options, and this pill is the current focus.

"We are hoping that this will be the beginning of our goal which is to be the first generation free of HIV. So we are hoping, and all the results show us that PrEP is keeping people safe," Matt Feerhusen, a specialized medicine advisor for Kohll's Pharmacy, said.

Washington State Department of Health has information about drug assistance programs for those needing help in paying for what’s known as PrEP or the brand name Truvada prescription.

To learn more about HIV and AIDS or apply for assistance visit the State Health Dept. PrEP DAP website.

