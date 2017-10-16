Reports of missing people up across North Carolina, officials say

Nathan Kocmond (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It was a harrowing week last for many in the Charlotte community, but especially so for John and Sarah Kocmond as they pleaded for their son's safe return.

“We want you to reach out to us. We pray that you have a change of heart and come home to us," said John. "We want to hug you. We want to see you. We want to talk to you again."

Tragically, their 16-year-old son Nathan was found Friday — he'd committed suicide.

And it's a nightmare all too many parents seem to be experiencing. In the last week alone, NBC Charlotte has received three reports from loved ones in the area saying they need help finding a missing teen. CMPD said they've had 40 reports of missing kids in the last week, and 10 of those cases are still open.

Statewide, the number of missing person reports was up more than 600 in 2016, with more than 10,000 reports of missing kids last year. The bulk of those cases were runaways and many of them were repeat cases.

And very often the missing kids are missing because of some sort of mental health issue – anxiety or depression. Exactly the case with Nathan; a Providence Day football player who his parents say had recently been depressed.

If you need immediate assistance finding a loved one you can call 1-800-522-KIDS (522-5437).

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also offers an app to help parents and guardians protect their families and act quickly should their child go missing. The, which is called Safety Central, can be found by clicking here.

