SC resident dies of West Nile Virus

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. -- An Anderson County resident has died from West Nile Virus, the first such occurrence in South Carolina this year, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC did not provide any additional information on the victim.

DHEC has confirmed seven human cases of West Nile Virus statewide, along with detection in 10 birds and 55 mosquito samples.

"If you develop fever or other symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito, you should contact your health care provider," Dr. Melissa Overman, South Carolina assistant state epidemiologist.

The risk of serious illness or death from West Nile Virus is low. Less than one percent of people infected develop a potentially fatal swelling of the brain, known as encephalitis.

