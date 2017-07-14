Staying safe and cool during the extreme heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With Friday officially becoming the hottest day of the year so far, people throughout uptown Charlotte chose various ways to cool down in the heat.

Medic reported it only responded to one heat-related emergency on Friday; it responded to three heat-related calls on Thursday.

It's a possible indication that many people took heed in drinking plenty of fluids.

Andrea Charles spent her lunch break sipping a smoothie while sitting underneath a shady tree.

"It is very hot so I would suggest to anyone drink lots of water today and stay indoors," Andrea Charles said.

The high temperatures didn't stop dozens of people from attending a free workout put together by Katie Dixon at First Ward Park.

Besides staying hydrated, Dixon said anyone working out in this heat needs to pay attention to what their body is telling them.

"If you're moving, maybe you might be moving a little slower if it was 70 degrees out," Dixon said.

Many workers at the Government Center stopped by a Polo Homemade Italian Ice stand next to the building's front circle.

Andrea Buscher was running the stand, and she said the heat made for good business.

"You walk away and you feel like your body temperature dropped a good 20 degrees [from eating Italian Ice]," Bushcer said. "You can kind of make it through the next couple of hot hours."

