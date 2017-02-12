Stopping migraines before they start

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Caught on camera: semi slams into cars
-
2 double shootings in broad daylight
-
Restaurant bar collapses on customer
-
Groups call on City to protect immigrants
-
Driver of SUV killed in school bus crash
-
VERIFY: Does ICE conduct checkpoints?
-
Teacher greets students with unique handshake
-
Four in Custody for Shooting at State Trooper
-
Mom pulls child out of school over bullying
-
Teacher accused of bringing gun to school
More Stories
-
Overnight high speed chase ends in crashFeb 12, 2017, 7:19 a.m.
-
Weekend brings in record breaking temperaturesFeb 12, 2017, 9:37 a.m.
-
2 transported to CMC after shooting in NE CharlotteFeb 11, 2017, 4:25 p.m.