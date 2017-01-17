Study: Lifetime of smoking costs more than $1M

NC_Cigarettes_16x9 (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – How does an extra $1 million sound?

According to a recent Wallethub study, smokers in the Carolinas can save themselves an average of over $1 million by cutting the dangerous habit.

The study, which was developed to encourage smokers to quit the habit, calculated the potential monetary losses, including the lifetime and annual costs of one pack of cigarettes per day and healthcare expenses, brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

In North Carolina, smokers will spend, on average, $1,151,396 over the course of a lifetime. In South Carolina, the total is $1,202,904. The Tar Heel State is the second-cheapest state for smokers, and well ahead of the most expensive (New York: $2,313,025). Out-of-pocket expenses set North Carolina smokers back over $86,000 in the course of a lifetime.

Per year, North Carolina smokers’ total costs runs an average of $22,576. That equates to nearly half of the state’s annual income mark, which is $46,129 according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

According to Wallethub, Americans spend more than $300 billion every year on smoking-related issues, with “nearly $170 billion in direct medical care for adults.”

