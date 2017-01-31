Time to think summer (if you have allergies)

This winter’s prolonged moisture may have laid the groundwork for a bad allergy season, said Dr. John Bosso, chief of allergy and immunology at Nyack Hospital. (Photo: alexkladoff, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- When there’s snow on the ground and you’re making plans for Valentine’s Day, it’s not likely that summer grass allergies are on your mind.

But according to Sandra Hong, M.D., of Cleveland Clinic, February is the perfect time to see your allergist about the latest in summertime allergy relief — oral immunotherapy tablets.

“You actually do a tiny little tablet that just dissolves under the tongue and you do it every single day throughout the three to four months leading up to your season and then until the end of the season,” said Dr. Hong.

Tablets versus shots

Oral immunotherapy tablets are designed to work the same way as allergy shots, but without the hassle of visiting the doctor every week for injections.

The first dose is taken in the doctor’s office because there’s a slight risk of an allergic reaction. After that, the tablets are taken at home.

Oral immunotherapy tablets are currently only available for summer grass allergies and fall ragweed allergies.

Timing is everything

Dr. Hong said folks who struggle with summer allergy symptoms are good candidates for oral immunotherapy. Timing is important, though, as the tablets need to be started three to four months before grass allergy

season begins in order to build up a tolerance to the allergen.

For example, in parts of the country where grass season begins in May, patients will want to visit an allergist in February.

Dr. Hong also said there may be an added long-term benefit to taking oral immunotherapy pills.

“Years later you can actually still have the benefit,” said Dr. Hong. “So if you’re on it for three years, afterward there have been studies to show that you can actually be better during your summertime.”

