Trump's move prompts 14 percent rate increase on Blue Cross ACA plans

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) — President Donald Trump's decision to halt federal payments to insurers under the Affordable Care Act will cause premiums on Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina health plans purchased through the HealthCare.gov marketplace to increase by an average 14.1 percent next year, the company said Wednesday.

The government has been reimbursing insurers for "cost-sharing reductions," or CSRs, they pay out to people with low to modest incomes to defray the cost of co-pays and deductibles, but the Trump administration said those payments would stop immediately because the government lacks the congressional approval needed to pay them.

