Two people have died in the first flu related deaths of the 2017 season

Flu virus (Photo: bodym, bodym)

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday the first flu-related deaths of the 2017-18 flu season.

According to the department, two adults died from complications of the influenza infection between mid to late October. One of the deaths occurred in the Piedmont region, while the other was in east North Carolina.

"To protect the privacy of the families, neither person's hometown, county, age or gender will be released," the NC Department of Health and Human Services said.

Flu shots are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments. The Flu Vaccine Finder at flu.nc.gov can help people find flu clinics near them.

