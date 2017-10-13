UNC student tests positive for tuberculosis

A general view of the Bell Tower on the campus of the North Carolina Tar Heels before their game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Stadium on October 4, 2014 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2014 Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – A University of North Carolina Student tested positive for tuberculosis, school officials confirmed Friday.

According to UNC Health Services, school officials sent out an Alert Carolina messages Friday evening to students, announcing that the student “is no longer on campus and has submitted to home isolation. A small number of individuals may have previously been exposed to this student.”

Orange County health officials are assisting UNC leaders in contacting students who suspect they were possibly exposed to the student with TB. No other cases have been confirmed by UNC officials.

Those with questions about potential exposure are asked to call UNC Campus Health Services at 919-966-6573.

