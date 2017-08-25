Water quality advisory issued for SE Charlotte ponds after sewage spill

STOCK PHOTO: Septic cleaning and sewage removal. (Photo: sonsam/Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A water quality advisory was issued for two ponds at McAlpine Creek Park located at 8711 Monroe Road in Charlotte, officials said Friday afternoon.

The advisory was issued after an unknown quantity of sewage discharged from a private facility on Friday, which entered a small stream that flows into the ponds.

Crews are working to stop the discharge, officials said.

Mecklenburg County officials said Storm Water Services staff will continue to test water quality in the pond until bacteria levels reach the safe ranges necessary to lift the water quality advisory.

© 2017 WCNC.COM