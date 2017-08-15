West Nile Virus found in York County

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
The difference in 98% and 100% totality during the solar eclipse
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Teens busted for underage drinking
-
Trump, Governor Cooper, and NC's Confederate Monuments
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
New apps put police and parents on alert
-
Ex-Trooper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
-
Akron mom whips son inside Krispy Kreme
-
Man suspected of carjacking may have drowned
More Stories
-
25-yr-old mom killed by protein overdose from…Aug 15, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
-
Cooper says confederate monuments 'should come down'Aug 15, 2017, 6:44 p.m.
-
West Nile virus found in York CountyAug 16, 2017, 2:50 a.m.