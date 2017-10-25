Where to drop off old prescription drugs on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Wondering what to do with any old prescriptions?
Saturday, October 28, is the 14th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day which aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications.
There will be multiple agencies, from pharmacies to grocery stores to police departments, accepting drop offs of old prescription drugs in the Charlotte-area and surrounding counties.
Click here to locate a collection site near you.
