High school student killed in fatal car crash

WEDDINGTON, N.C.-- The Union County Sheriff's Office confirms one teenage girl was killed in a car crash Friday afternoon.

The single car crash happened on Cox Road near Weddington Lake Drive around 3:15 p.m.

A teacher at Weddington High School confirms the identity of the victim as Rachel Lucenius.

Three teens were in the vehicle at the time.

Students gathered Saturday morning to mourn the loss of their peer.

Sad morning at Weddington HS as students mourn a classmate killed Friday in a car wreck @wcnc pic.twitter.com/APAhhXgoDQ — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) September 2, 2017

Flowers at the Cox Ave. site of the crash that killed Rachel Lucenius, a senior at Weddington HS



Rachel 2nd from left in photo @wcnc pic.twitter.com/oep2sbx0q4 — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) September 2, 2017

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

