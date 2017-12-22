Photo: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

LANCASTER, S.C. -- A man turned himself into authorities Friday morning following a homicide in Lancaster County.

Deputies said they were called to 1133 Faile Street in Lancaster around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators were told 28-year-old Dequavis Laquail Blackmon had fired shots at a car with 34-year-old Antwan James inside.

Witnesses said when James got out of the car and ran down the street, Blackmon followed and kept firing. First responders found James in the backyard of a home on Threatt Street. They tried to revive him, but James died of his injuries. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

Blackmon was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Sheriff Barry Faile said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. James. This is supposed to be a reflective and happy time of the year, but this senseless act undoubtedly has turned the world upside down for these folks. We are thankful Blackmon was taken into custody today without the necessity of a protracted search for him.”

© 2017 WCNC.COM