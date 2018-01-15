Honoring women behind the civil rights movement

Photo: NBC News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As Americans across the country honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his wife and other women who played key roles in the civil rights movement are being admired, too.

On Monday, King's daughter Bernice tweeted, "As you honor my father today, please remember and honor my mother, as well. She was the architect of the King Legacy and founder of The King Center, which she founded two months after Daddy died. Without Coretta Scott King, there would be no MLK Day."

In uptown Charlotte Monday, the Levine Museum of the New South opened its doors to honor and teach the public about Dr. and Mrs. King.

"I think they were a blessing. We should have more mothers like her, and more fathers like him. It would be a better world today, "said visitor Gwen Frank-Robinson.

Eric Scott, curator for the museum, said Mrs. King was Dr. King's backbone.

"Coretta Scott King was right there beside him, through and through, and often a source of comfort and strength," Scott said.

Along with Mrs. King, visitors at the Levine Museum of the New South learned about Rosa Parks' place in civil rights history and Charlotte's own Dorothy Counts, the first African-American student to integrate.

"Struggles go on today for justice and equity and the people who are leading those movements, the people who are organizing those movements whether it's someone at a grass-roots level, or Oprah Winfrey making a speech," said Scott.

Winfrey's comments at the Golden Globes earlier this month earned several standing ovations, all captivated by her message of female empowerment in the wake of the Me Too and Time's Up movements.

Leaders at Levine Museum of the New South hope Monday's events will help to inspire tomorrow's leaders in the civil rights movement and say that will certainly include more women leading the effort.



