Hornets coach getting back on the court after health issue

Hornets coach Steve Clifford has been one of Walkers biggest fans, saying fellow coaches believe he's the most improved guard they've ever seen. (Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford will return to the hardwood full-time starting January 16.

Clifford was sidelined by a medical condition last month but has since been medically cleared. Associate head coach Stephen Silas took his place in the interim.

RELATED: Hornets coach Steve Clifford steps away from team to address health

Clifford will attend practice on January 16 ahead of the game against the Washington Wizards on January 17.

❗️UPDATE❗️ Head Coach Steve Clifford has been medically cleared to return to coaching the team on a full-time basis. #NBA #BuzzCity



Press Release: https://t.co/i1O5TZILdP pic.twitter.com/tKqldmA2d7 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 12, 2018

© 2018 WCNC.COM