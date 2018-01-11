WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Hornets coach getting back on the court after health issue

Mitzi Morris, WCNC 8:37 PM. EST January 11, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford will return to the hardwood full-time starting January 16. 

Clifford was sidelined by a medical condition last month but has since been medically cleared. Associate head coach Stephen Silas took his place in the interim.

RELATED: Hornets coach Steve Clifford steps away from team to address health

Clifford will attend practice on January 16 ahead of the game against the Washington Wizards on January 17. 

 

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories