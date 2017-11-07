How used mascara wands can save lives
The North Carolina based non-profit organization, The Appalachian Wildlife Refuge, is asking folks to donate their mascara wands rather then toss them out. They use the wands to help orphaned and injured wild animals in need.
WCNC 12:51 PM. EST November 07, 2017
