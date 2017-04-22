Hundreds rally for removal of Confederate Flag in York Co
The lyrics of "Dixie" rang loud as hundreds of supporters gathered outside the York County Courthouse to protest the removal of the Confederate flag and pictures of General's Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee.
WCNC 9:36 PM. EDT April 22, 2017
