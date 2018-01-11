I need a mental health day! More companies changing time off policies

Young miserable depressed man sitting and thinking (Photo: KatarzynaBialasiewicz, KatarzynaBialasiewicz)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The stress of everyday life, work, money and trying to fit it all into a day can be overwhelming. In fact, you may often consider taking a mental health day.

Good news! It’s becoming more acceptable.

More and more companies, like Google, are beginning to structure time off for their employees allowing for mental health days.

Some employers are taking it a step further offering free meditation and yoga classes during work time.

The mental wellness movement is moving beyond companies and employees, businesses are now jumping on the mental health mindfulness trend.

The Denver International Airport now has an onsite yoga studio called Yoga on the Fly. This blogger posted a peek inside on her blog No Thanks To Cake. You can do breathing, meditation or yoga from 10 to 45 minutes all through a virtual teacher.

Many wellness studios, to be creative, are taking it up a level -- tuning into your senses with guided aroma therapy meditation.

This mental health, mindfulness, wellness trend isn’t going away any time soon, it’s become an $800 billion industry in just five years.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

