If You Haven't Used Uber---What Keeps You Away?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Caught on camera: semi slams into cars
-
Students: We were kept in the dark over threat
-
Police search for man suspected of armed robbery of a woman in south Charlotte ATM
-
VERIFY: Does ICE conduct checkpoints?
-
AZ woman may be 1st deported under Trump orders
-
George Lopez kicks woman out of comedy show
-
Mom says daycare worker breastfed child
-
Family mourning after 18-year-old found dead
-
ABC's of restaurant scores
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
More Stories
-
Woman robbed at gunpoint at ATMFeb. 9, 2017, 4:37 p.m.
-
Eating out? You may need to check the scoresFeb. 9, 2017, 11:54 p.m.
-
Federal appeals court won't reinstate Trump's travel banFeb. 9, 2017, 6:31 p.m.