2 SC deputies resign after reports of having sex while on duty

October 09, 2017

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – York County Sheriff’s Office says two of its female deputies have resigned after engaging in sexual conduct while on duty.

On August, the sheriff’s office disciplined six other deputies for engaging in a similar conduct. Two of the deputies were terminated immediately, three were suspended for two weeks without pay and the sixth suspected deputy was demoted.

Tolson said investigation for the “inappropriate conduct” began late July.

