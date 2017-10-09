Photo via Billie Jean Shaw/NBC Charlotte (Photo: WCNC)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – York County Sheriff’s Office says two of its female deputies have resigned after engaging in sexual conduct while on duty.

Sheriff says two deputies resigned last month after having sex while on the job. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/RJ0tRfpf57 — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) October 9, 2017

On August, the sheriff’s office disciplined six other deputies for engaging in a similar conduct. Two of the deputies were terminated immediately, three were suspended for two weeks without pay and the sixth suspected deputy was demoted.

RELATED: 2 of 6 SC deputies who had sex while on duty have been fired

Tolson said investigation for the “inappropriate conduct” began late July.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2017 WCNC.COM