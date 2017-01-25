Brewery gives 'thank you' beers to drinkers who don't drive

TAMPA, Florida - When revelers leave their car outside a bar overnight, there's often anxiety over whether it will be there the next morning.
At Coppertail Brewery in Ybor City, not only is the car typically still there, but there's often a thank-you note on the windshield too - with a coupon for free beer.
"They almost always think they're in trouble," bar manager Zeus Cordeiro said of the drivers who receive the envelopes. "They open the letter and they are always shocked that it’s a free beer and they are so stoked!
That note thanks drivers for leaving their vehicle at the brewery instead of driving home, offering them a free brew the next time they visit Coppertail:
Coppertail founder Kent Bailey started the initiative when the brewery opened in 2014 and Cordeiro says it's been well received.
"It’s the cool thing to do," he said. "It’s the right thing to do. It keeps people safe."
