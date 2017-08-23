Charlotte BBB warns of latest 'iCloud Hack' scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - We hear it all the time: A celebrity’s been hacked. Their private photos leaked.

Now there are hackers preying on everyone’s fear that this could happen, using one of the most trusted names in technology.

An urgent warning coming tonight from Charlotte’s Better Business Bureau with what you need to know to make sure you don’t fall victim.

It’s happening again.

“It is an old scam in a new package,” says Page Castrodale of Charlotte’s Better Business Bureau.

First it was the Microsoft scam. Now it’s Apple.

“We’re actually hearing from some people [that] they’re getting multiple calls a day. These guys are persistent.”

This time, the Robocalls are someone claiming they’re with Apple saying your iCloud has been hacked.

Castrodale says they threaten people saying, “And if you stay on the line, we'll put you in touch with a technician." And the tech says, "We can fix it, but we have to have access to your computer.”

That’s where the trouble begins. And here in Charlotte, the Better Business Bureau says they’ve been getting complaints about these calls for weeks.

And the scammers are smart.

“The other thing throwing people for a loop is that their caller ID is saying apple, from a local apple store or corporate. So they think it must be legit.”

The Better Business Bureau has this advice:

Never give anyone remote access to your computer.

Don’t be fooled by caller ID. Scammers can spoof phone numbers.

If you want more help, check out bbb.org or the apple website. There’s lots of information on this scam and others.

