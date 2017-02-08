Concern grows over several attacks on CATS drivers

020211-CATS Bus (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- When passengers board CATS buses and trains, they expect to be safe.

Most of the time the ride is uneventful but sometimes riders become unhinged and take their anger out on bus drivers.

Everything from anger over a fare to people who appear drunk, it all happens and it’s more often than not caught on video surveillance.

NBC Charlotte obtained several cases where drivers were attacked and riders were forced to rush to safety.

CATS says there is anywhere from six to 14 cameras mounted on its vehicles. We asked what is done to keep people and driver safe.

CATS said that their bus and rail operators receive extensive training before they begin to operate revenue service on their own. Operators are trained to remain calm and not argue with the customer. They can let the person ride and/or contact the Bus Operations Control Center (BOCC) or the Rail Operations Control Center (ROCC) about the issue to get help.

Help can come from a supervisor or law enforcement responding to a bus/train in the field or at the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC).

Meanwhile, riders we spoke with were disgusted when they saw the video samplings of attacks on board.

“It should never get to that level, they are doing their jobs so they should never be in fear of their jobs," said one rider.

Over the past three years, according to the Charlotte Area Transit System, police took 24 reports of operators being attacked or assaulted while on the job.

We asked what riders should do if they see something dangerous happening on board.

The transit group says, “CATS' top priority is the safety of its employees and passengers. Passengers can assist by calling 911 or using the CATS See Something, Say Something app. Riders can use the app on their iPhone or Android phone to directly call the police and instantaneously report a problem. The CATS SeeSay app allows a passenger to report a crime in progress or disruptive behavior without anyone else knowing. CATS appreciates the good Samaritans in our community but wants everyone to remain safe.”

