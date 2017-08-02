French sailor missing after leaving NC coast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video captures teen robbed at gunpoint in his home
-
SC Mother and her boyfriend charged in death of toddler
-
Eclipse glasses warning as fake glasses flood market
-
Fake Uber drivers on the rise concerns passengers
-
NC 51 roundabout won't be finished on time
-
Wedding photographer wins $1M lawsuit
-
Dangerous problems plague Carolina beaches
-
Pillow burned by off fireplace while family on vacation
-
New documents released on 2-year-old murder case
-
2-year-old shot in Lancaster identified
More Stories
-
40 children rushed to the hospital after chemical…Aug. 2, 2017, 11:07 p.m.
-
Couple uses app to trick and rob local manAug. 2, 2017, 11:20 p.m.
-
Family outraged after surprise medical billAug. 2, 2017, 11:34 p.m.