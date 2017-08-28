Amazon slashes Whole Foods prices

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Whole Foods followed through with their promise to drop prices.

Will the move make them more competitive and are the price drops worth it? We sent Consumer Investigator Bill McGinty shopping to find out.

Last Friday, the avocados were two for $4 each, on Monday they were $1.49. The brown eggs were $3.99 last week, they are $3.19 Monday, also a price drop. The Fuji apples were $2.99 but here at the Waverly Whole Foods on Providence, McGinty found apples for $1.99 a pound. The bananas were $0.79 a pound last week, on Monday they are $0.49.

"It's certainly going to take months," said Marketing Professor David Brennan. "I do suspect that by the end of the year, we will see some significant changes."

It’s likely that Amazon’s goal is to make the Whole Foods brand more affordable, which might lead to more direct competition with places like Walmart.

© 2017 WCNC.COM