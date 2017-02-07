Get McGinty: Worst consumer recalls of 2016

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NBC Charlotte's Bill McGinty looks at the worst consumer recalls of 2016.

First up, the Cuisinart Food Processor. Eight million of the kitchen appliances have been recalled, starting with models sold as far back as July 1996, because the blades on many models can break off and put shards of metal in your processed food.

There have been 69 reports of people finding metal in their food and there have been 30 injuries. The Fix? Inspect those blades immediately and call Cuisinart at (877) 339-2534.

Here’s one you probably didn’t hear about but you need to know because these dehumidifiers could burn your house down.

Two-and-a-half million of them were sold under the popular brand names Frigidaire, Soleus Air, Kenmore, GE and others. Here’s the problem, they can overheat, smoke and catch fire. So far, there have already been 450 fires with $19 million worth of property damage.

They were sold at major appliance stores like Lowes, Home Depot, HH Gregg Kmart and Walmart and online at Amazon and eBay.

The fix? Don’t use yours until you check to see if yours has been recalled. Plug the model number into the Consumer Product Safety Commission website and follow the directions. You can always take it back to the store, and if they give you static, email me at bmcginty@wcnc.com.

And the biggie of the year is the Samsung washer recall.

Customers have filed 733 reports of tops exploding off or coming apart. Nine people were injured, including one person who was standing nearby and got a broken jaw.

The fix? Contact Samsung and they’ll send out a repair person. You can also get a rebate towards a new machine or a full refund if you bought within 30 days of the recall.

