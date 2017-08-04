Man who brough bomb-making materials to PD interviewed

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Outrage after jailed woman posts selfie online
-
Weeks-old puppy almost traded for drugs
-
Mother of baby who died in hot car speaks out
-
Is Dunkin' Donuts getting a new name?
-
Fan Fest kicks off new Panthers season
-
Teen robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint
-
Mother searching for missing daughter
-
Nurse steals Rx drugs from patients
-
Man shot at north Charlotte hotel
-
Surprise medical bill shocks family
More Stories
-
New Clover 9th-grade campus aims to bridge pivotal…Aug. 4, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
-
Security guard shoots man at northeast Charlotte…Aug. 4, 2017, 4:56 a.m.
-
PGA Championship brings $100 million payday for CharlotteAug. 4, 2017, 7:48 p.m.