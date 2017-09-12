Poison, mouse droppings found at local school

Charlotte, NC -- When we look at the health department reports for restaurants, we noticed West Mecklenburg High School was being inspected a few weeks ago, so we took a look and we were a bit surprised about what was noted in the report.

Yes, even schools are inspected by the Mecklenburg County Health Department. An inspector once told NBC Charlotte that CMS does a good job with their food services. But this latest report of West Meck painted a not-so-nice picture.

A girl's toilet out of order, dirty and damaged sinks in some of the classrooms, holes in the walls near the piping in one building and several ceiling tiles in the hallways, classrooms and portable units having microbial growth.

The school was told to replace them, don’t just clean them.

But perhaps more serious than dirty and in disrepair were the roaches found in the culinary classroom. There were mouse droppings throughout their 400 building and in the bleacher area of the gym. The inspector also saw ant and roach sprays in classrooms and white powder along the floors; a big no-no to have poisons around kids.

The news not well received in the neighborhood, one saying “the people working in there and the kids going to school in there, that’s terrible news.”

Another told us “…that’s bad that you got roaches and what not, there’s probably mold and mildew in there too.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Media Relations Department told us told us the following:

We do not have someone available for an interview but below is a response regarding the report. CMS Building Services technicians enter work requests for each particular notation on the report. In this case, six separate sub-departments will respond to the various items noted depending on their area of expertise: Ceiling Tiles with microbial growth – Environmental Health & Safety

Roof leaks – Roofing

Damaged floor tiles – Carpentry

Roaches/mice droppings – Pest Control

Teacher spraying rooms for bugs – Advise school administration of refraining from this practice and to contact Pest Control. Building Services/Maintenance staff will make the corrections. All items on health inspections are classified as urgent in the CMS work order request process and are treated accordingly. Once they have completed each work order pertaining to the West Mecklenburg High health inspection, they will request a follow-up inspection. To read the whole report on the school, click this link.

© 2017 WCNC.COM