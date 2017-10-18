Selling Girls: 'There is a problem here in Charlotte'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's the world's fastest growing organized crime and it's touching every corner of the Carolinas. “I can tell you there is a problem here in Charlotte,” said FBI Supervisory special agent Jason Caplan.

The FBI, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is teaming up for "Operation Cross Country". They conduct stings in Charlotte and throughout the area to try to put an end to human trafficking, one victim at a time.

In North Carolina 11 people are now behind bars and three sex trafficking victims, all minors, have been saved. Across the country, 84 minors have been rescued.

“Majority are our children, our neighbors, kids at our school,” said Detective Ashley Horton, CMPD.

Many girls are "groomed" on social media.

“The phones and computers, as amazing as they are, they're also a detriment when you look at how many people can actually reach you,” said Horton.

Starting in their early teens, the girls are brainwashed. Police warn if a child has access to wi-fi, sexual predators have access to them -- and they're likely meeting right under your nose.

“They meet at the mall, at the transit center, at school. We've got people meeting just down the street in neighborhoods,” Horton said.

There are simple things that parents, teachers, neighbors and friends can look for and spot a problem before it's too late. Horton says to pay attention to the following:

Are they missing school often?

Are they showing up with things you know you didn’t purchase for them or you know they can’t afford?

Are they suddenly getting their hair done, getting new clothes and getting their nails done that they haven’t done before?

© 2017 WCNC.COM