Sex assault reported at Davidson College

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- New rape allegations surface at a local college, all this while the Department of Education announced they’re overhauling Obama-era reporting regulations on college campuses

Meanwhile, NBC Charlotte has just learned Kevin Olsen, the former UNC Charlotte quarterback accused of rape and assault, will plead not guilty Thursday.

Olsen faces multiple charges stemming from his arrest in February, which includes three counts of second-degree forcible rape, assault on a female and second-degree sexual offense, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. He will face a judge Thursday morning on the listed charges.

Over in Davidson College, police records show a rape and three counts of sexual battery reported at a residence hall on campus.

School officials tell us the accused perpetrator is not a student there.

Records also show the reported assault happened in May, but was just now reported.

The latest numbers show in 2015, there were 15 reported rapes on campus. That same year, UNCC reported 12.

Meanwhile, Betsy Devos just announced they are doing away with college assault reporting standards put in place by the Obama administration. The reporting standards during the Obama-era instructed colleges to use the lowest standard of proof, a “preponderance of the evidence” in deciding whether a student is responsible for sexual assault.

Now, under President Donald Trump, colleges can choose whether to ditch that for the stricter standard of “clear and convincing evidence.”

Davidson College officials say their efforts to encourage students to speak up about sexual assault may contribute to a growing number of reports.

