Technology helps crack unsolved mystery

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Apparent heroin found in grocery store parking lot
-
Couple devastated over lost engagement ring
-
National Popcorn Day 2017
-
1 dead, 2 injured in Rock Hill shooting
-
Watch: Carolina Panther Greg Olsen on Charlotte Today
-
What was that loud boom?
-
More possible TB cases in Rock Hill
-
Charlotte on pace for deadlist year
-
Brother dies shielding sister
More Stories
-
Popular hairdresser killed in crashJan 19, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
-
3 wanted, 14 arrested in drug sweepJan 19, 2017, 5:26 p.m.
-
No prison time for man who killed teen on Lake NormanJan 19, 2017, 4:06 p.m.