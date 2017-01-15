West Charlotte shooting sends two to hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A shooting sent two to the hospital during the early hours of Monday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say two people showed up at Carolinas Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 1:27 a.m.
Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries. They told police that the shooting incident occurred at Camp Green Street and Freedom Drive in West Charlotte.
